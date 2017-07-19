Panthers say farewell to club founder Archie McKechnie

Stonehaven Bowling Club was the venue for Panthers Basketball Club’s AGM and annual awards night on Friday, June 30.

There was a great turnout from club members to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of players, coaches, volunteers and parents at the Portlethen Club.

The evening also gave the club the opportunity to acknowledge Archie McKechnie - who started the club more than ten years ago.

Archie has been involved in basketball from secondary school, and is a qualified coach and well-known referee to basketball clubs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Lack of a local basketball club for his own children was Archie’s motivation to start Panthers; seeing the club start with an initial membership of 36 and today the membership is more than 300.

A spokesperson for Panthers Basketball said: “Everyone in the basketball community wishes Archie a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

If you or someone you know is interested in playing basketball over the summer holidays (no experience necessary) there are sessions at Stonehaven Leisure Centre every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

For further information on Panthers Basketball, contact Glen by email at pantherscdo@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.