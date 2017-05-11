Parkrun hosts 37th event in under a year

Stonehaven Parkrun had its 37th event earlier this month after beginging less than a year ago in September 2016.

A spokesperson for Parkrun said: “We meet every Saturday at 9.30am in Mineralwell Park. If you have never run before come and walk or volunteer, it’s always free.

“This week we are delighted to report that 46 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 14 were first timers and 14 recorded new Personal Bests.

“Parkrun is all about taking part and being fast is not important.

“The event was made possible by ten volunteers. These helpful individuals were boosted this week by a number of Mackie Academy pupils completing their service for the Duke of Edinburgh Award.”

In first place was Jamie Giles visiting from Serpentine RC in London, his time was 20:15. Mairi Evans was the first female over the line.