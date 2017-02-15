Parkrun millennial finisher

Stonehaven Parkrun has reached a milestone as it welcomed the 1000th finisher since the event began last year.

Laura Ritchie crossed the finish line to become the 1000th runner on February 4.

She was visiting Stonehaven from Glasgow after setting herself a challenge to run all 26 of Scotland’s parkruns – she now just as one at Oban to complete.

Stonehaven Parkrun started in September 2016 and has now held 25 events, averaging at 45 participants a week.

Kate Robertson, event director, said: “We are keen to see the numbers rise and have more people running or walking 5k.

“There is always a back-marker so no one is ever last.”

The event is a free 5k walk, jog or run that takes place every week at 9:30am Saturdays. The times event is open to all ages and abilities. However they do need to register at www.parkrun.org.uk/register beforehand.

On March 4 Stonehaven Running Club will be organising the parkrun and providing pacer runners at a range of times.