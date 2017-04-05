Pensioner’s 5k charity run

A Stonehaven pensioner will tackle the Run Balmoral 5k in Royal Deeside later this month in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

67-year old George Byers, who moved to Stonehaven with his wife in 1990 after leaving the army, also volunteers with Macmillan.

George decided to go even further and try to raise funds through the annual event held on the grounds of Balmoral Castle after both his mother and a close friend passed away as a result of cancer.

Speaking to the Leader, George said: “Having recently retired I felt the need for a good way to fill in some of my time.

“As with most people, having had some contact with people going through the trauma of cancer, I decided to volunteer with Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I have recently started helping out with the Macmillan “Move More” team assisting with a gentle movement group and walking group in Aberdeen.

“This team are helping people living through the effects of cancer and the cancer treatments, by helping them to get back on their feet once again and enabling them to live a full and active life.

“There is much evidence to show that gentle exercise assists in the recovery from this condition.

“On top of this I have decided to run the Balmoral 5K on April 22 this year to try and generate some money for this very worthy cause.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Run Balmoral with the weekend of racing starting on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April.

More than 500 entrants are expected to take part in the different races.

“I would like the people of Stonehaven to support me by donating a small amount of money which will go to supporting this amazing charity,” said George.

“The people I have met over the last few months really need the support provided by Macmillan and their amazing team of nurses and support staff.

“It is really easy to make a donation, just go to my Just Giving page on the internet and press donate.”

George’s Just Giving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/george-byers1.

For more information about Run Balmoral visit: www.runbalmoral.com.

If you are taking part in a fundraising event in the near future and would like to share your story with us then email news@mearnsleader.com or call 01569 785702.