Portlehen woman’s continental charity cycle

A Portlethen woman is preparing for an epic journey to cycle from London to Amsterdam to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Nicola Jamieson is doing the challenge to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Nicola said: “I’m cycling for this charity because five years ago, after returning from a family break in New York, my mum was diagnosed with three tumours.

“It was quite a shock and came with no real warning – she just became very ill very quickly.

“She was very fortunate that a surgeon was willing to operate and underwent two brain operations to remove two of the tumours, with only minor side effects such as visual disturbance, facial recognition and slightly slower brain function.

“She has gone on to live a relatively normal life but was forced to take early retirement when she was declared unfit to work in 2012.”

Nicola’s mother used to be a nursery teacher at Arduthie Primary School and taught many children over several years there.

Nicola added: “She really loved her job. She has improved year on year and is an inspiration to everyone who knows her.

“I wanted to do something to mark the five years that have passed and, sadly, I know of a few people who lost their battle to a brain tumour.”

The London to Amsterdam journey is to be completed over four days and she is currently training ahead of doing it next year.

She is cycling with a frined, Karis Howitt, who used to live in Stonehaven and the pair have set up a MyDonate page – mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/cyclechicks for donations.