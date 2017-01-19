Portlethen golfer takes on epic cycle ride

A retired professional golfer from Portlethen is preparing to an epic trek from Thailand to Vietnam, raising money for an Indian orphanage in the process.

Muriel Thomson retired as a Portlethen Golf Club professional in 2015, and has been taking on cycling challenges ever since: last year she cycled on her own from Land’s End to John O’ Groats.

Next month she is setting off on a cycle trip from Bangkok, Thailand to Saigon, Vietnam – a journey of over 600 miles that also takes in cycling through Cambodia.

She has been fundraising for St Joseph Centre in Chennai, India for over a decade.

She said: “The orphanage is in the south of India. I first visited it in 2006 and have been raising funds for the last 11 years.

“It’s been an awesome experience to have been able to go back there each year; to have seen the children grow up and to how their health, welfare and education has benefited from the project has been amazing.”

Muriel is joining a group of “about 12” people fro Explore UK from February 18 to March 4.

“I’m going to the orphanage for one month, then joining the trip before returning for 10 days before coming home,” she added.

Down playing her attempt, she said: “It’s not really an epic cycle that I’m doing in the Far East. It’s merely a cycle, sightseeing trip.

“We are only cycling around 40 miles a day as we are sightseeing as well as driving part of the way.”

Discussing her journey from one end of the British mainland to the other, said: “It was one of the best things I’ve done in my life – a great sense of achievement when I reached the end to have planned it on my won and completed it.”