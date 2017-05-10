Stonehaven athlete gets podium place at Bedford event

A Stonehaven athlete finished with a bronze medal at the British Universities and Colleges Athletics Championships (BUCS) and also managed to set a new personal best in the process.

University of Aberdeen student Kelsey Stewart was at the event in Bedford on the weekend of April 29-May 1.

She won her first heat on the Saturday and a semi-final on the Monday before her personal best performance of 54:20 for the medal – also on the Monday.

The second year university student now has three BUCS medals to her name: 800m medals from indoor and out outdoor events last year as well as this year’s recent 400m addition to the haul.

Kelsey is a University Development Trust sports bursar.

The success means that she is still in the mix for Scotland’s Commonwealth team for 2018.

Kelsey was one of nine students from the university to compete in the event.

Her university teammate Zoey Clark won the goald at the same 400m race, meaning it was the first time that two athletes based in the north-east were on the podium in the same BUCS event.

The gold winner is the university’s John Robertson sports scholar.

Kelsey said about her: “As well as being a clubmate and a university teamamte, I run in the 4x400m relay teams for scotland with her.”

During her time at the university, Zoey has also won gold at the 200m Indoor Championship and four bronzes – including at a 60m indoor and threee in the 400m outdoor events.

Another Stonehaven athlete from the university, Michael Ferguson, was also in Bedford and took part in the 5000m event – finishing eigth overall with a new personal best time of 14:30:06.

Donald Pirie, head of sport at the University of Aberdeen, said: “I’m delighted for all nine of our athletes who competed at the BUCS Outdoors, and of course it is particularly pleasing that three of our sports bursars and scholars have finished among the medals.

“Standards at national events like BUCS are very high and it is great to see all out athletes building reputations for themselves.”

He added: “The medal wins are justreward for the tremendous efforts and they act as a great inspiration for the rest of the team going forward.”