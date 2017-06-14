Stonehaven Athletics Club launch new high jump

Banchory Stonehaven Athletic Club celebrated the inauguration of its all-weather high jump area and resurfaced long jump run-up at the weekend.

Representatives of Scottish Athletics and SportsScotland were present at the event, which took place on Sunday, June 11, at Alexander Park, Banchory.

Alastair Ballantyne, the club’s founder, presented a cheque worth £2,500, courtesy of Eco-Business Park, towards the costs.

He is pictured right with his daughter Shona Ballantyne presenting the cheque to Simon Hare, president of the club.

The whole project cost ‘around’ £70,000, with a grant from SportsScotland covering half of that amount and it also contains new javelin facilities as part of the project.

The remainder of the balance is being met from club funds, contributions and fundraising.

The club was founded in 1976 by Alastair and his wife Anne.

Alastair also established the Grampian Athletics League, which held its first meeting with four clubs at Burnett Park, Banchory in 1980.

The league is still operating as the RAM Athletics League, with a total of 16 constituent clubs.