Stonehaven hosts British Quoiting championship

Dunnottar Quoiting Club hosted the British Open Quoiting Championships at Mill Lane, Stonehaven, at the weekend.

Players travelled from Scotland, England and Wales to play at the event on Saturday, August 5.

Three Scottish players - Brian Eddie, Robert Black and Boyd Falconer, four Welsh players - Nigel James, Dorian Thomas, Eirig Jones, Berrian Thomas and one English player - Colin Murton reached the quarter finals.

After four exciting quarter final games, Brian won his game to play Eirig Jones and Boyd Falconer won his game to play Dorian Thomas in the semi-finals.

With two Scottish players in the semi-finals, the home crowd were hopeful of an all Scottish final but this was not to be. Both Brian and Boyd were defeated in the semi-finals resulting in an all Welsh final.

Eirig Jones was runner up in 2015 but has never won the British Open Championship before. With a match that was played in rain and sunshine, Eirig took an early lead and led throughout the game resulting in a win 21 – 16.

Throughout the day, hot refreshments were provided by Stonehaven Sea Cadets and the organisers wish to thank the representatives from the Sea Cadets for their excellent efforts on Saturday.

Next year, the championship will be held in Saron in Wales on Saturday, 25th August.

Pictured above is Eirig being presented his trophy by Dunnottar club president Richard Gauld.

Quoitis is a traditional game which involves the throwing of metal, rope or rubber rings over a set distance – usually to land over or near a spike. There are various versions of the game.