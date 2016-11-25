Stonehaven Judo coach called up to British Masters Squad

Stonehaven Judo Club’s head coach Stuart Sim has capped off a historic month for the club by being called up to the British Masters Squad.

The news comes the same month that the club celebrates it’s 35th year of bringing the martial art form to the costal town.

The British Masters Squad comprises of Judoka’s aged over 30 with specific training and tournaments aimed at us slightly older competitor.

It’s a reward for medalling at the nationals.

Speaking to The Leader, Stuart said: “Naturally it’s a really proud moment, it’s a great achievement to have the Union Jack on my kit.

“The ambition is to continue competing at as high a level as I can and take that experience back to the club.

“I’ve always said to the kids in the club that the one thing they have to remember is to be ‘better than yesterday’ so that’s my main aim and will see where that goes.”

Stuart will be kept busy over coming the weeks as he prepares for Stonehaven Judo Clubs birthday celebrations at The View at Stonehaven Golf Club.

Stuart, who has been with the club since 1993, is looking forward to what the future holds for him at the club.

He said: “The dream for a coaching perspective is to coach a British champion that’s come out of the Stonehaven club, it’s been done before so there’s no reason it cannot be done again.

“Hopefully there will be a time when we will have our own permanent home and be able to put on more classes, but more importantly I hope that in another 35 years there will be a group of coaches running the club who have come through the ranks like myself and taken things on.”

For more information about Stonehaven Judo Club, visit the club’s facebook page www.facebook.com/Stonehaven-Judo-Club.