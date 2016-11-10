Stonehaven Motor Club in Scottish Rally Championship

The latest round of the ARR Craib MSA Scottish Rally Championship took place at the end of October, with members of the Stonehaven District and Motor Club (SDMC) taking part.

The Rally of Legends, round of WRC and Wales Rally GB occurred on the last weekend of October, 27-30.

First place went to SDMC’s Bruce McCombie and navigator Michael Coutts. And it seems that driving runs in the family as Bruce’s younger brother, Scott McCombie, came in fifth with navigator Mark Fisher.

Bruce said: “We came home from an unbelievable weekend at Rally GB Day 1 - in the middle of Stage 1 we were going to stop as the car was overheating and dropped into safe mode.

“We managed to get it cooled to limp out of the stage to carry on and managed the problem until service to find we had taken the lead.”

After the drama of Day 1, the second day ran much smoother. “We had a steady run after changes to the running of the car to save overheating to keep the rally lead,” Bruce said.

“Day 3 was full of short and nervous stages to win our fist ever rally.”

Fifth place Scott was happy with his and Mark’s placing after technical issues. “After having no anti-lag and a broken differential all of the fist day, we were delighted to climb up to fifth place over the second and third days.”

Margaret McCombie, of main sponsors McCombie Builders, said: “All thanks to our dedicated sponsors and service crew.”