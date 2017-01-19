Stonehaven Running Club holds annual awards at ceilidh

Stonehaven Running Club (SRC) recently held its annual prize giving ceremony at the Town Hall. The club combined the prize giving with a ceilidh with the band Clatterin Kist.

Prizes were awarded to the following members.

Mens’ Championship: 1st Stephen Terwey; 2nd Michael Barker; 3rd Chris Cowley.

Ladies’ Championship: 1st Ann Gallon; 2nd Rebecca; 3rd Dee Watters.

Improvers’ Cup: 1st Alex Crossland; 2nd Stacy Ogston; 3rd Amy Muir.

The ‘Star Achievement’ award went to Chris Cowley. As the club’s chairman, he has to apply much effort and thought into how the club can progress, and last year included fielding Stonehaven relay teams at a number of events.

For the ‘Club Standards’ – which gives all members the opportunity to work towards a standard which is based on a performance level for their age – were as follows.

Gold Standard (complete six formal events, one of which must be a minimum of a marathon and four of which must be over 70% WAVA): Rebecca Bryce; Ann Gallon and William Watson.

Silver Standard (complete five formal events, one of which must be a minimum of a half marathon, and three must be over 60% WAVA): Elaine Crawford; Chris Cowley; Jonathan Kennedy; Graham Ritchie; Keith Stewart; Stephen Terwey; Dee Watters, and Steven Watter.

Bronze Standard (Complete four formal events, one of which must be at least a 10k, and two must be over 55% WAVA): Michael Barker; Lesley Cheyne; Craig Donoghue; Rhona McKinnon; Amy Muir; Stacey Ogston; Kenneth Primrose; John Ritchie; Kate Robertson; Danielle Sasaki; Scott Sell, and Alisdair Steel.