Stonehaven Thistle are double champions

Following last week’s meeting with Crathie that was ended short by rain in that last game of the league season, the teams met head to head in the League Cup final on the neutral ground of Kings College Aberdeen.

Thistle were drawn as the away team for the game, therefore getting the coin toss call.

Captain R. Devlin won the toss and inserted Crathie into bat hoping to take some quick wickets and walk away with the trophy early doors.

Crathie’s run rate had a lot to be desired, but The Thistles opening bowlers C. Findlay and B. Snelling weren’t able to make a breakthrough until the 9 th over.

However, looking to take the game harder to Crathie, a double change of bowling brought on D. Wathern-ington and Captain R. Devlin.

The wickets started tumbling, D. Wathern-ington ending up with 4 for 15 and R. Devlin 2 for 10. G. Bonds took the final wicket in his second over with figures of 1 for 2.

There were also a couple of well uncastrated run outs thanks to some excellent fielding.

Crathie ending up on 47 all out.

As play had only been going for less than 2 hours, the decision was taken to turn things around immediately and take tea after the innings of Stonehaven.

Stoney’s top two batsmen take to the crease as the usual openers Captain R. Devlin and L. Fenton.

Needless to say within the hour, with the loss of only 1 wicket, that of L. Fenton for 17. Thistles Captain R. Devlin leads the team to victory with an unbeaten 24 n.o. along with the League Cup heading back to Stonehaven in just 15 overs.

Stonehaven Thistle Cricket Club have had their most successful season in over 15 years, becoming both League Champions, with only one loss in the season and League Cup Winners.