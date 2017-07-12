Stonehaven Thistle maintain 100% record with win against Portcullis

Stonehaven knew Portcullis would be a tough test going by previous games and were keen to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Stonehaven lost the toss and were put in to bat on what looked to be a very good batting track. L Fenton and A. Gale opened the batting and were looking to see off the steady opening bowlers of Mitchell and Mckenzie.

Both batsmen were going well until Mitchell had Gale trapped in front for 5.

A. Wilson was out at the crease and himself and Fenton were putting on a good partnership when the latter was bowled by Mitchell on 48 looking to hit big.

B. Campbell was in next and hit a quickfire 10 before Vijayakrishnan bowled him off his first ball leaving Stonehaven 69 for 3.

Wilson was then partnered by J. Gouws and was they put on 47 in just 6 overs until Gouws was run out for 29.

The Portcullis bowling attack was still providing plenty scoring chances for the Stonehaven batsmen and the next man to enjoy in the run scoring was J Matthews who along with Wilson had a very decent partnership of which Matthews scored 39 until he was caught and bowled by the returning Mckenzie.

Wilson was out not long after, being caught off Owens on 35. Both C. Findlay and D. Long came and went without scoring many.

This brought B. Snelling and C. Hinchcliffe to the crease who used the last few overs wisely scoring 26 between them, Snelling finishing with an unbeaten 17. Stonehaven finished with 207-8.

Captain Findlay opted to open with himself and Matthews and both found it tough going against the attacking batting of Owens and Falconer although chances were coming for Stonehaven.

Snelling and Hinchcliffe were brought on to replace the openers and immediately Hinchcliffe made the difference bowling Falconer for 22.

Snelling was the next to strike, clean bowling Owens for 32.

These two bowlers bowled extremly tightly, Hinchcliffe having Vijayakrishnan caught easily by Wilson and with the pressure mounting Mitchell went for a big heave and missed and was bowled by Snelling.

This left Portcullis on 81 for 4 with 20 overs remaining.

They needed to attack but they couldn’t with Snelling bowling so tightly, finishing with figures of 3-18.

The captain brought himself on at the opposite end and after a long delay after hitting one batsmen on the hand, bowled him next ball.

Another wicket followed in the next over with Portcullis 87-7. S Barrie came on for a short spell and bowled very well for his first bowling spell in the first XI.

With time and light fading, B Campbell was brought on and trapped Harper LBW for 2. Portcullis ran out off overs to chase the score and finished on 109-8.

They remain the only team that Stonehaven have failed to bowl out this year.