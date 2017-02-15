Stoney girl’s hopes of commonwealth boosted

An athlete from Stonehaven had her hopes of competing in next year’s Commonwealth Games boosted by being selected for the Scottish Athletics Supported Athletes’ squad.

Kelsey Stewart, pictured above right, will receive specialist coaching support from the national governing body for athletics as she aims for the 400m relay event.

She now faces an intense year of training and competition as she aims for the Games in Australia’s Gold Coast.

She said: “There are so many high quality athletes in Scotland that I really didn’t expect to be selected, but I feel that I’m growing as an athlete each season and I’m really pleased that Scottish Athletes see me as part of their vision.”

The 19-year-old is a second year Exercise and Health Science student at the University of Aberdeen.

Last year she won two silver medals at the British Universities and College Sports (BUCS) Nationals in the indoor and outdoor 800m, while also becoming Scottish Universities 400m and 400m relay champion, breaking the record in both events.

Kelsey has a busy year ahead, including the qualifications for the European U23 championships in Poland.

She added: “There is still a long way to go to make it to the Games, and the most important thing that we run the qualifying time.

“Even if we achieve this, there are other factors that are out of our control, so the most important thing that I can do for now is concentrate on improving my personal bests and hope things go to plan.”

Fellow student Zoey Clark, above left, was also selected for the squad.