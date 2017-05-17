The latest column from Stonehaven Golf Club

ON THE COURSE:

The North East coast and beyond suffered foggy conditions on Saturday leading to the Spring Stableford competition being cancelled. This will now be played on Saturday, June 10.

OPEN COMPETITIONS:

A few golfers played on Sunday in a Walk On Medal and all seven days members are reminded that on most Sundays a Walk On Medal is set up for those wishing to play a competitive game – please sign in before your round.

This Saturday – May 20 – Stonehaven are hosting a gents’ Open Texas Scramble. Entry is only £50 per team of four and booking is available via the website or by calling 01569 762124.

CLUBHOUSE:

Members are reminded that payment for the Rod Stewart tribute night is due now as a waiting list is in operation.