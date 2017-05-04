The latest from Stonehaven Golf Club

Last Monday saw the gents’ senior section take a commanding 5-1 lead in the first leg of the Friendship putter that took place at and against the seniors of Portlethen GB. The return leg is due at Stonehaven later in the season.

David McKeith and Jason Barbour had the lowest aggregate totals in the Cowie Cup with 126 for the two rounds. A playoff will decide the eventual winner.

After nine rounds, the new eclectic competition is taking shape. In the scratch section, Jason Barbour again leads the way on 57. In the handicap section, Gary Taylor leads on 126.

Stonehaven Golf Club are hosting an Open ‘Get into Golf’ day at the club on Sunday, May 14. This will be followed up by the offer of group lessons over a six week period for only £40 with PGA pro Andrew Locke. Register before May 11 by calling 01569 762124 or via ian.hasting@stonehavengolfclub.com.