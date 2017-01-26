Winter league results at and AGM Stonehaven Golf Club

At Stonehaven Golf Club, the winter league continued at the weekend.

The leading scores were as follows: Singles (points) –M McCracken 44, D Curister and C Taylor 41, and G Docherty 38.

Doubles Scratch: K Douglas/B Ferguson 58, N Irvine/H Roulston 59, and Gr Adamson/W Pittendreigh 60.

Doubles Handicap: J Neal/D Henderson and R Pyper/N Cattannach 56, K Duncan/I Wood 57. One with five other pairings returning 58s – it is said that scoring has never been this good in the winter.

In the Clubhouse, the AGM was held on Thursday, January 19 with close to 50 members attending.

Ivan Groundwater was voted in as new captain with Kenny Duncan taking up the role of vice captain.

And a small increase in playing membership fees was passed. However, this came with some new membership benefits.

As part of a reciprocal agreement with Kintore GC, all Stonehaven playing members will have the opportunity to play at Kintore for free. This is in addition to the existing deal with Letham Grange.

Membership renewal notices are to be despatched in early February. Full details about membership can be found at www.stonehavengolfclub.com.

Club manager Ian Hastie said: “We are taking on all categories of playing members now and with an introductory offer of £100 off your first year ordinary membership. There has never been a better time.

“We have a healthy and increasing social membership available at only £10 for the year. Please call or drop in and we will get your membership organised very quickly.”

It was also decided at the AGM that the new serving council for 2017 would consist of: Jan Bradford, Jim Glennei, Gary J Graham, Alistair G Duncan and Douglas Downs jnr.