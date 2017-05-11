Wrestlezone Stonehaven

Professional wrestling returns to Stonehaven this month with one local grappler set to ditch the chalkboard for the wrestling ring.

Stonehaven’s own Dave Paterson is ready to rumble at the town gall on Saturday, May 13, as part of the WrestleZone spectacle.

By day, Dave is a design and technology teacher at Mackie Academy – but every weekend he transforms into his alter ego Mr. P as part of the family-friendly wrestling events.

In his hometown, the fan’s favourite teams with the “Red-Haired Warrior” Scotty Swift to take on Shawn Johnson and Kid Fite – and he is ready to use all his experience to dish out a lesson to his opponents.

He told The Leader: “The wrestling ring is a lot like any class room.

“But I’ve found out through my career that preparation is key, and putting in the hard work brings great rewards.

“People are always surprised when they find out about my sport, but it’s a really great hobby to have.

Everyone knows what wrestling is, and my aim is to make sure everyone in attendance has a really great time.

“This tag team match is really exciting, teaming with Scotty Swift is always a lot of fun.

“I’ve faced Shawn Johnson several times, while Kid Fite is a new opponent for me and I’m looking forward to testing my wrestling skills on May 13 th .”

Six top matches are in store for wrestling fans as the stars from the local promotion get ready for Aberdeen Anarchy in June – the highlight of the wrestling calendar in the North-east.

Also set to appear are grapplers like Zach Dynamite, Bryan Tucker, Chris Archer and many more, with grudge matches, championships and much more on the line.

WrestleZone host Martyn Clunes is looking forward to another great night of action under the bright lights at the Town Hall.

He added: “Everything is happening in the WrestleZone right now – the build to the Beach Ballroom supershow is always so exciting, and this year particularly so.

“It will be interesting to see how Mr. P fares in his home town and he will want to put in a good performance ahead of Aberdeen Anarchy.

“The course to that supershow will be set once we are through Stonehaven, and fans are in for a treat this May!”

Doors at the town hall open at 7pm with the action underway at 7.30pm.

Entry is pay-at- the-door priced £12 for adults and £10 for under 14s.