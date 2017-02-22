RGU gets SFA seal of approval

Sports enthusiasts in the Mearns can now apply for a new sports performance course at Robert Gordon University (RGU) which has received a boost in the form of an endorsement by the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

The course is set to begin in September.

The course will allow students to gain and develop skills to be able to monitor and record sporting performances. Those who take part will have the opportunity to liaise with coaches and athletes in training and competition environments.

Students can also expect to learn by using the university’s state-of-the-art Human Performance Laboratory, along with elite GPS and video analysis systems.

The staff of RGU’s School of Health Sciences has a history of working with the country’s top organisations from a variety of sports to best prepare students for a successful future in the industry.

This endorsement from the national governing body for Scotland’s biggest sport is a big step forward for Sport and Exercise Science at RGU.

Stewart Reagan, chief executive of the Scottish Football Association, said: “Having worked with the Sport and Exercise Science team at Robert Gordon University on the development of their new MSc Applied Sports Performance Analysis course, the Scottish Football Association are delighted to see development in this rapidly growing area. We fully endorse the course at RGU and look forward to supporting opportunities for students and graduates.”

David Stevenson, head of scouting and performance analysis of the Scottish Football Association, said: “This new course at RGU provides students with an opportunity to develop knowledge and skills across the core areas of sports performance analysis. With the option of a placement in the course, the students will be able to gain experience in the discipline, as well as the theoretical background.

“There is potential for this discipline to grow in the next few years and for more career opportunities as a result. The development of this course at RGU comes at an excellent time for students to be able to put themselves in a strong position for these opportunities.”

Donnie MacDonald, subject lead in sports and exercise science at RGU, said: “The endorsement from the Scottish Football Association for the new course is fantastic news for us here at RGU. To gain this recognition from the governing body of Scotland’s national game demonstrates that we are making great strides in the field of performance analysis education.

“This relationship between our organisations will hopefully propel sports performance analysis in this country, which can have a positive impact on sports, such as football, here in Scotland.

“Our aim is to ensure we keep working with the Scottish FA, as well as our other partners, including Aberdeen Football Club and basketballscotland, to place RGU at the forefront of sports performance analysis research and education.”

For more details on the MSc Applied Sports Performance Analysis course, click here: http://www.rgu.ac.uk/laboratory-biomedical-and-sports-sciences/study-options/postgraduate/applied-sports-performance-analysis/.