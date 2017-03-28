2nd place for Mackie in Rock Challenge

Mackie Academy came second in the Aberdeenshire qualifying rounds of the 2017 Rock Challenge.

Nine schools from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire took part in the event, which was held at the AECC on Saturday (March 25).

The event was supported by Aberdeenshire Council & Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership, NHS Grampian, Choices for Life, Aberdeen City Council, CEOP, Razzamataz.

Mackie’s performance was called ‘Mei Ming’, and it’s synopsis describes it as: “Modern China. Oppressive gender roles continue to influence society.

Men are prized, chosen for professions for which women are considered too weak, too feeble. Our heroine’s very name epitomises the inequality

she faces. She is Nameless. She is Mei Ming.”

Community Safety Leader from Aberdeenshire Council Cheryl Smith said: “What a fantastic night with wonderful performances showcasing the array of talent from across Aberdeenshire, congratulations to all involved!”

Fraserburgh Academy were named as the winners on the night.