Following on from the huge success of the Wizard of Oz, Ma Simpson’s in conjunction with Spotlight Theatre are prearing for the next production, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 - The Musical.

Reharsals for the show have been taking place for months, and it is shaping to up to be a perfoance not to be missed.

With Director David Johnston-Oates, Choreographer Susan Hughes and Muscial Director Colin Grant at the helm, the production is defintiely in good hands.

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which will be on at Stonehaven Town Hall from Tuesday, August 28 until Saturday, September 2.

Tickets cost between £8 and £12, for details visit Ma Simpson’s website - www.masimpsons.com.

