All systems go for Folk Festival

It’s all systems go for the 29th Stonehaven Folk Festival, taking place over this weekend (July 6-9).

The festival has a stunning line up of musicians and singers ranging from internationally known artists such as John McCusker and Jarlath Henderson to traditional Bothy ballad singers and just about everything in between.

The festival has over 50 planned activities over the weekend with major concerts in the Town Hall, a comprehensive workshop programme, hosted sessions, free afternoon concerts in the Market Square and late night concerts and sessions. There will also be the regular favourites The World Paper’n’Comb championships (Saturday) and the Aqua Ceilidh (Sunday).

As part of Aberdeenshire Council’s “Connecting Communities” there will be a story teller in residence (Pauline Cordiner) and a musician in residence (Jonny Hardie). There are free afternoon concerts in the square, late night concerts at the Royal British Legion with a mix of folk and blues each night, plus “secret singing sessions”, tunes and sessions. A range of workshops will be held on the Saturday and Sunday for Fiddle, Guitar, Singing, Blues Harmonica, Bodhran, Whistle/Flute and Ukulele. These will be tutored by festival guests. For the more traditional taste on Sunday afternoon, there is Tradition Bearers Concert featuring some of the best traditional singers. This year’s guests are Geordie Murison, Di Henderson, Elizabeth Stewart and Stuart Carolan..

For ticket information please call 07480 126320 and for full festival information please visit the web site www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk