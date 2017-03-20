Former teacher pens ode to Stonehaven

A former teacher from Dunnottar Primary School has put pen to paper and composed a poem as an ode to Stonehaven.
83 year-old Eddie Copland, who in the poem describes his years at Dunnottar as the “best nine years of my life”, wrote to the Mearns Leader last week to share his poem, simply named ‘Stonehaven’’.
Stonehaven
What is it about Stonehaven
That makes us love it so?
The local people are friendly
But there’s so much more on show!
The local pubs make us so welcome
And there’s also the novelty train,
I’ve traveled on it twice
And intend to enjoy it again!
I was lucky enough to teach at Dunnottar
The best nine years of my life!
With classes of wonderful pupils
And never any problems or strife!
Then there’s the wonderful Boardwalk
Where strangers pass, smile and say “Good day”
Makes a visit to Stonehaven
Think isn’t this a wonderful way?
Then the beautiful little harbour
Like something from a film set!
It cannot get any better - but
I’m not finished, just yet!
The wee museum at Tolbooth
A little treasure to behold!
Worth an interesting visit
For Stonehaven’s history to be told!
Now very close to Stonehaven
Is the famous Castle of Dunnottar!
A wonderful place of history
It just couldn’t get any better!
The history of this famous place
The Crown Jewels in the past!
Make the castle a must visit stop
Your first time won’t be your last!