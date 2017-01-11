Stonehaven Farmer to make TV debut

A Stonehaven farmer is set to make his small screen debut next week when he appears on BBC One Scotland’s ‘The Mart.’

The show is based around Thainstone agricultural centre and its superstar staff who are back for the new six-part series.

The first series went out early last year on BBC One Scotland and was a surprise TV hit with episodes getting more than 400,000 viewers.

On the Monday, January 16 episode, Stonehaven’s Jim Watson prepares to part with his cash in the name of business as he journeys to Thainstone to buy cattle for his farm to fatten up and then sell on.

Jim needs to buy cheap but there’s competition for the best animals.

He said: “The tactics are to get them as cheap as I can, but the tactics never work.

“There’s about a hundred competitors in there and everybody thinks they are good.

“Everybody has their own ideas.”

The Thainstone agricultural centre in Inverurie is one of Europe’s largest livestock markets and is also one of the largest co-operatives in Scotland with around five thousand members.

It caters for customers from all walks of life from the hard working farmers who put the meat on our plates to buyers looking for their next truck or tractor.

And as well as the farmers and auctioneers, The Mart series will feature yard staff and everyone else, from catering staff to machinery sales specialists, who help the mart’s day-to-day operation run smoothly.

Among the familiar faces returning in this series is sheep and dairy manager Colin Slessor, who has a new ‘side-kick’ 21 year old fledging auctioneer Scott Chapman, who previously worked on the oil rigs before taking up his new career at Thainstone.