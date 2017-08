The sun was shining on the Stonehaven Harbour Festival on Sunday, with crowds coming out to enjoy the entertainment, stalls and fun of the day.

There was lots on offer, from sandcastle competitions to RNLI Lifeboat demonstrations and the Raft Race, as well as a wide range of stalls and children’s activities.

There were plenty of impressive entries in this year's sandcastle competition.

Here’s our selection of photos from the day.

These boys had made a fantastic job of their sandcastle.

The winners: This sandcastle depicted Stonehaven - commplete with Dunnottar Castle, the war memorial and the Harbour area!

The RNLI put on a display for the crowds of spectators.

A moment of calm amongst the chaos: two spectators look out over the bay.

Splasher the dolphin had the unenviable task of judging the fantastic entries.

Barry Crobett and his daughter Megan met Splasher.