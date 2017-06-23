Given the relatively small size of Auchenblae, an impressively large number of gardens will be displaying their goods on the weekend of July 29 and 30 - the Auchenblae Gardens Open Weekend.

This is the 11th year of the popular event, which attracts a huge amount of support from residents in the Mearns village.

And it is quite a commitment too, as each of their gardens will be open to the public both Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1pm till 4pm.

Organisers have said that they don’t want to give too much away at this stage, but have assured visitors that they will not be disappointed.

As in previous years, visitors must come to the village hall to pick up a map showing the gardens to visit and a bit of background to each venue. You can choose whether to have your Strawberry Tea before you set off, mid-way, or after you have completed the circuit.

Arrangements have been made to cater for the less able who just want to come for the delicious spread, and everyone will be made very welcome. They certainly enjoy the chatter when others return from the gardens.

As an added attraction there will be the produce, plants. preserves and savoury takeaway stalls and, of course, a raffle. Entry to all ‘Open Gardens’ and ‘Strawberry Teas’ is just £7 inclusive.

If you need further information please ring Jenny on 01561 320245.

