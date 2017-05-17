Baby Fair buzzing with bumps & babes

Stonehaven Baby Fair is set to be buzzing with bumps and babes on Sunday May 28, when the doors open for the annual event.

Organiser Nicole Hepburn is expecting a bumper event with over 25 stalls, the popular Mearns Leader Bonny Baby competition and a fundraising raffle.

This popular event provides a one-stop shop for local mums, dads, mums-to-be, grandparents and caregivers to find out what is happening in their area. Organised by mums for mums it is a unique event that platforms what’s available for mums and young families in the area.

There will be hypnobirthing, baby massage; information on signing and singing classes. There will be local business who provide unique products and services including handmade clothing, specialist teething jewellery and a babywearing and cloth nappy service. Many of the exhibitors are online retailers, and Stonehaven Baby Fair providing them a shop window for their goods.

Each business will be donating a prize towards the raffle that will this year help raise money for Friends of Aberdeen Special Nursery. The popular goody bags are back again this year, supported by Mothercare, we will be asking for a small donation for Friends of Aberdeen Special Nursery for each goody bag.

This year we are delighted to announce that we have once again teamed up with the Mearns Leader for the Bonny Baby Competition.

Free photo session will be available from 10-2pm during the baby fair to book your slot contact photographer Les Black on 01569 764880.

The photographs will be published in the Mearns Leader/Kincardineshire Observer following the event with the chance to win a framed photograph. Children should be between the age of birth and no older than 3, and live in the Mearns Leader circulation area from Cove to St Cyrus.

Keep up to date with all that will be happening on www.facebook.com/StonehavenBabyFair