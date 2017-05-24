Blockbuster musicals and comedy in 2018 line-up for HMT

Aberdeen Performing Arts has announced three blockbuster new musicals and a night of comedy for His Majesty’s Theatre next year.

Legally Blonde the Musical will be at the city theatre from May 1 – 5, with Fat Friends following shortly after from May 21 – 26 and Son of a Preacher Man, from June 19 –23. Milton Jones will bring his new show, Milton Jones is Out There, to HMT on February 2.

Elaine C Smith will be making a welcome return to HMT in Fat Friends

An all-star cast (and their dog!) will bring Legally Blonde to life, with EastEnders’Rita Simons, X Factor and Eurovision star Lucie Jones and Corrie and Emmerdale’s Bill Ward announced in the leading roles.

Fat Friends stars national treasure and former Aberdeen panto queen Elaine C Smith and actress Jodie Prenger, while casting for the first ever UK tour of Son of a Preacher Man is still to be announced.

APA chief executive Jane Spiers said: “These are four excellent productions that I’m particularly excited to be welcoming to our theatre next year.

"Legally Blonde brings the ultimate in a feel-good story and soundtrack while Fat Friends promises to be full of humour and heart, and of course we’re thrilled to have Elaine C Smith back with us for this one.

"Son of a Preacher Man is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood and features some of Dusty Springfield’s greatest hits – definitely a date for the diary. For any fans of Mock the Week, Milton Jones is not to be missed!”

This major new production of Legally Blonde won’t only bring human stars to the stage – there will be canine stars too… with one pup even recruited from the North-east especially for the show. Auditions will be held in the coming months for Rufus (look out for more information!) – and producers are on the lookout for a big, brutish dog that only its mother could love!

The local pooch will star alongside touring Chihuahua Bruiser, and both will be part of the all-singing, all-dancing tale which revolves around college sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods, who refuses to take no for an answer.

Son of a Preacher Man will come to HMT during its first ever UK tour. A heart-warming musical featuring the soulful music of Dusty Springfield, this production is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. The soundtrack boastsThe Look of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and of course, the classic Son of a Preacher Man.

Milton Jones’ new show sees him put his foot down and lift the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media. He will also be scaling the heights of fashion at the risk of falling into a terrible cravat.

Milton will be talking about his life so far - the ups, the downs and why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made. But perhaps he should give all this up and seek the highest office in the land - but how do you get a desk and a swivel chair up a mountain? Oh and now he wants to be Prime Minister too…

All four shows go on sale to APA Friends this Friday, and to general bookers next Tuesday (May 30). Tickets are available online at aberdeenperformingarts.com, by phone on (0122) 641122 or in person at the Box Office at His Majesty’s Theatre and The Lemon Tree.