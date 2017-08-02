British Lions Captain comes to  Arbuthnott

The Mearns Connections Festival 2017 at the Grassic Gibbon Centre , Arbuthnott , will have the former British Lions and Scottish Captain, Finlay Calder OBE as its main speaker at the opening dinner on Friday, August 11, at 7.30pm .

Finlay is remembered as the face of Scottish rugby in a very successful era which culminated in the famous Grand Slam win in 1990 against England at Murrayfield.

In 1989, he was the first Scottish Captain of the British Lions since 1966 and led them to victory in Australia becoming the first Captain in the 20th century to lead his side to victory after losing the opening Test .

The organisers are also delighted to welcome for the first time, John and Kirsten Tomlinson, the very talented singing duo from Montrose.

John and Kirsten have made a huge contribution to music and entertainment in Angus and further afield.

Tickets cost £25 and can be purchased from the Grassic Gibbon Centre or by calling 01561 361668.