Budding star Rosie set for lead role in the Wizard of Oz

A 12 year-old Bervie Primary pupil will take on the leading role in an upcoming Wizard of Oz show at Stonehaven Town Hall.

Rosie Fotheringhame will share the role of Dorothy with 15 year-old Ava Harding, and they will both perform alongside youngsters from Laurencekirk, Inverbervie, Stonehaven and Portlethen in the show which runs from June 6-10.

Rosie won the Bervie School Burns recital alongside a friend, and she will start a drama scholarship at Lathallan School in Johnshaven after the summer. She has been attending Stagecoach for four years, and apart from in-house productions, this is her first lead part.

Doors open 7 for 7.30pm start in the evenings and 2pm for 2.30 start for the Saturday matinee

Tickets for Tuesday (June 6) and Wednesday (June 7) cost £10 standard and £8 concession.

Tickets for Thursday 8th, Friday 9th, and Saturday Matinee 10th June and Saturday Evening 10th June £12 standard and £10 concession

For tickets visit www.masimpsons.com or pop in to Ma Simpsons Music Shop on Evan Street.