Burns fun at Johnshaven

With the birth of our national bard, Robert Burns, about to be celebrated, Johnshaven Village Hall hosts Third Degree Burns, a two-act musical farce about a Burns supper that goes wrong, and features traditional and maybe not so traditional music by three musicians who are also members of the seven-strong cast.

Set in the hall of the small Scottish village of Auchenweary on or around Burns night. All the local worthies are, of course, invited as they are each year without fail to celebrate the great Bard in the traditional way.

Except, this year the whole event has been ‘hijacked’ and re-organised by a bumbling and pushy English businessman who, although new to the area has very definite views about how the event should be run. He ignores accepted protocols and traditions and sweeps aside all advice thinking he knows best.

What could possibly go wrong?

Third Degree Burns takes to the Johnshaven stage on Saturday, January 28, at 7pm, and offers a family stage show (suitable for 8+) that is simply not to be missed. To get you all in the mood, haggis (meat and vegetarian options), neeps and tatties will be served. Bring your own bottle, and glasses will be provided at the hall. Tickets are priced at £12 which includes the show and food, and can be bought at Johnshaven Stores, online at www.neatshows.co.uk or by phoning 01561 361956. Advance booking advisable.

This show is also going to the Bettridge Centre, Newtonhill on Friday, January 27. Full details at www.neatshows.co.uk.