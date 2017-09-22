Charity coffee morning

Stewart Milne Homes will be opening the doors of its Stonehaven showhome for tea and cake later this month in celebration of Macmillan Cancer’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and the housebuilder is inviting people to join them for a cake or two.

Held on the morning of September 29, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning takes place every year to raise funds for people facing cancer and last year the charity raised a significant £29.5 million pounds.

Stewart Milne Homes will be hosting coffee mornings across a number of its developments, including Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, from 10am-1pm on both Friday 29 and Saturday 30 September, and local residents are encouraged to attend and even get involved in the baking.

Send us your stories and photos to news@mearnsleader.com