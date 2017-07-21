Charity fun day for Eileidh Rose

A fundraiser organised for this weekend in Stonehaven to help a terminally ill little girl will go ahead, following the sad news that the five year-old has tragically passed away.

Eilidh Rose Paterson, was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma in 2014, and her family had helped her to make a bucket list of things that she would like to experience. To help fund the activities, Stonehaven charity fundraiser Louise Cormack decided to organise a Fun Day at Stonehaven Town Hall this Saturday (July 22), as well as a Zumbathon on Saturday, July 29. Louise confirmed that the events will still go ahead despite the sad news, to allow Eileidh’s family to carry out the remainder of her bucket list on her behalf. Details for both events can be found on her Facebook page, ‘Louise Loves Events’.

Louise said: “Knowing Eileidh loved super heroes and princesses I thought there would be nothing more special than holding a children’s funday to help raise money for her bucket list fund. So Saturday 22nd July, Stonehaven Town Hall from 1pm to 4pm was booked and the plans were set in motion.

“I set about contacting as many people I knew, some who had very generously helped me with previous fundraisers and some who had never heard of me before. Nothing was too big an ask and everyone was delighted to help.

“The “Love RaRa” team knew Eileidh from her time in hospital and will be there with two characters which have been picked by the kids on a poll on my Facebook events page for the funday. Princess Sofia and Batman were the winners and will be there from 2pm for an hour. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, glitter tattoos, DJ, hook the olaf game, balloon mannie, soft play area, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar, as well as a wee show from the Dramatix club and even the Stoney rickshaw offering a whirl round the beach front and back for the “name the cocktail competition” winner. I also have a sponsored wax with Nick Coull and Kev Wyness from Results Gym where I train coming down to be stripped of some hair and of course a tombola stall. Entry is £4 per child and £1 per adult.

“The day couldn’t go ahead with the help of family, friends and companies and I feel honoured to know them all and have such an amazing team behind me to make sure the day is magical for the kids who come along.

“A huge thanks goes to the following, Love RaRa, Aberdeen and Shire Bouncy Castle, Stephen Jackson DJ, R&M Leisure, Macs Footpool, AC Events Bar, Face Painting by Lynn, Natalie Coull, Miss Mollis Team, Balloon Mannie, Crawton Events, It’s show time castles, Busy B’s, Dramatix Club, Kerry Nicol as Elsa, Kate Kelusza for the photography Kev Wyness, Nick Coull, Paula Young (for doing the waxing!), Miss Aberdeen 2017, my sister Lynda, sister-in-law Janice and friends Julie McFarlane and Wendy Lawson for helping on the door and tombola stall and to Billy, Steven, Duncan, David and Scott who donned the costumes of various characters and of course everyone who donated towards the tombola plus an advance thank you to those who come along on the day. A massive thank you has to go to Converged Communication Solutions and AVC Media who have made the live instagram feed possible, this allows the day to be interactive and allows the family to see what’s happening on the day too.

“I am also organising a zumbathon which is being held the week after, Saturday 29th July, 1-2.30pm. Tickets are £10 and we have instructors from as far as Inverness, Montrose and Aberdeen coming down to help make it a success, a huge thank you to Natalija Clark the Stonehaven Zumba Instructor who helped bring this altogether as well. Tickets need to be bought in advance by contacting Louise Cormack @ Louise Loves Events on facebook where there is an event page set up.

“Eileidh fought “the beast” with great spirit and determination and her Mum’s regular updates inspired me to do something to help. Very sadly Eileidh gained her angel wings on 1st July 2017 aged just five years old. I’m sorry she didn’t make it to the funday but with her Mums blessing the funday is going ahead and I know Stonehaven will show their support on the day.”