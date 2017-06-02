Feein’ Market set to draw crowds

A highlight of the Stonehaven calendar, the annual Feein’ Market, takes place in the Market Square on Saturday (June 3), and organisers the Stonehaven Lions are hoping for a bumper turnout on what is a special year for them.

Lions International are celebrating their centenary in 2017, and the Stonehaven Lions are not just organising this year’s Feein’ Market, they are hosting a celebration day for the entire town to enjoy.

District Governor Malcolm Hogg will perform the opening ceremony and judge the best-dressed stall and stallholder competitions.

And for the first time members will be busy at the beer taps in the Lions’ Den – their purpose-built bar.

Meanwhile, rather than relying on the services of a seasoned entertainer to compere the day’s events, the Lions themselves will be taking to the stage to keep the day’s action rolling along.

The town’s good causes will take centre stage when a cheque presentation totalling £4,000 gets under way.

To mark the centenary year of their parent organisation, the Stonehaven Lions have chosen to make a special large donation to Lion Clubs International Foundation, which supports the efforts of Lions clubs worldwide.

A host of local organisations will benefit from all the fundraising of the past year: the Tolbooth Museum, the Sea Cadets, the badminton team and the Rock Challenge team from Mackie Academy, Mill O’Forest’s football team and Dunnottar Primary’s P7 will all receive a boost.

And with support from Kirktown garden Centre, the Lions will present K & D Befriending with tea and cake vouchers for their clients.

Meanwhile, Stonehaven athlete Kelsey Stewart will receive a donation to assist with her training as she competes for GB and Northern Ireland.

The Lions recognise that some individuals face great challenges and they do their best to show support. Premature birth led to a diagnosis of cerebral palsy for young Finlay, who has care needs. Four-year-old Lucy suffers a rare genetic condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy, so requires a specialised powered wheelchair to enable her to start school.

And Lesley Kane, who ended up fighting for her life after contracting sepsis and a bacterial infection while on holiday, needs support while on a long road to recovery.