Free Dance for Parkinsons classes

People with Parkinson’s, their friends, families and carers can now book their place on the award-winning Dance for Parkinson’s programme starting in Aberdeen later this month at His Majesty’s Theatre.

The programme is specially designed for people with little or no dance experience and who are affected by Parkinson’s. The class is being established after a hugely successful taster session was held in the city in March.

The Aberdeen class runs each Wednesday for ten weeks from August 30. The sessions will be held in the Education Suite at the theatre from 1pm to 3pm and will be led by Scottish Ballet and Dancemoves. Refreshments will be available after each session where there will be the chance to chat with other participants and the Dance for Parkinson’s team.

Marion Lorimer, Parkinson’s Local Adviser for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, said: “The Dance for Parkinson’s programme has shown to help develop participants’ balance, co-ordination, confidence and creativity. The fun and friendly classes have proven to be very popular and I’d urge anyone interested to book their place.”

Anyone interested in joining in should book their place by calling 01224 337684 or emailingcreativelearning@aberdeenperformingarts.com

There are 15 places available for people with Parkinson’s and a further 15 for friends or family members to enable everyone to bring a partner. Entrance is via the Stage Door, opposite Denburn Car Park and wheelchair users should enter by the main foyer/Box Office.