Fringe comes to Stonehaven

The Puppet Gang will be performing ‘The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show’ in Stonehaven later this month.

The performance will take place at Mackie Academy assembly hall on Saturday, October 29 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm (doors open at 2pm).

This full-time professional Scottish entertainment company comprise husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram who have been enthraling audiences UK wide since 2005, and they decided they would like to take their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show out and about to communities that may not have had the opportunity to visit the capital in August, and so chose Stonehaven as one of their 2016 tour dates.

A unique fun-filled vibrant interactive family show for adults and children of all ages, The Nutty Professor accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom deliver a spectacular family panto-style bubble show laced through a storyline of comedy and amazing magic.

Hold on to your hats...as The Nutty Professor arrives from Bubble Land with his crazy Bubble Lab and creates a spellbinding array of magical bubbles.

The Nutty Professor’s creation of the world-famous Loch Ness Monster using bubbles and bespoke puppets, with Nessie rising from the Loch with her tartan bonnet on, astonds everyone with amazing special effects and heart-string Scottish music.

Bubble-tastic fun for all!