“Gie it a Go” at musical Workshop

Ever fancied having a go at playing a musical instrument or singing a song?

Maybe you used to play when you were a bairn and always meant to go back to it “one day”.

Then maybe you should pop along to the “Gie it a Go” afternoon at Stonehaven Community Centre on Saturday, September 16 from 1pm to 4.30pm.

There will be a range of instruments and tutors on hand to help and encourage anyone to have a go at playing or singing.

There will be some instruments to try but if you have your own please bring it along, don’t worry if it’s not in tune we are there to help.

All ages welcome. Full details are available via the website at www.eventbrite.co.uk