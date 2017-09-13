Have your say: meeting to discuss future of boardwalk

A public meeting will be held in Stonehaven next week to gather views from residents on improvements they would like to see to the town’s boardwalk.

The meeting has been organised by community group Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP), to focus on their Grande Promenade project, which aims to make improvements to the well-used area, which connects Stonehaven’s harbour area to the beach.

Commenting on the planned meeting, which will be held on Thursday, September 21, Stonehaven Town Partnership Project Development Co-ordinator, Isabel Munn, told the Leader: “There will be a presentation about the project and we would like members of the public to come along and see the results from the feasibility study that’s been carried out and to give their ideas on what they would like to see as well.”

Ideas which have already been put forward for the initial stage includeingreplacing the old boardwalk, widening the footbridge over the River Carron, new benches and tables, swings or other things for children to do, and a cycle path. STP are hoping the meeting will give them feedback on these ideas, as well as hearing any other ideas which residents would like to see included.

The Grande Promenade Project meeting will be held on Thursday September 21, from 7.30 to 9pm at Cormacks, upstairs at number 44, Allardice Street, Stonehaven.

