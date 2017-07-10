Land Train times/fares

The Stonehaven Land Train will be running daily throughout July.

It is scheduled to leave the Market Square every day at 12 noon, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, and 4.30pm.

Come along and have a lovely trip to the Caravan Park or outdoor pool, up to Dunnottar Castle, along to the harbour and back to the Market Square.

You can hop off at any of the stops. There are two carriages.

If you get off at the Castle and want to come back on a later run, let the storyteller and driver know so that they come back for you.

Fares are as follows - Adults £5, Children (2 - 12 years) £3, Family (2 + 2) £14.

Please check the Stonehaven Land Train Facebook page for any changes to these running times.

Send your stories and pictures to news@mearnsleader.com