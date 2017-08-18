The Hook and Eye Bar, Stonehaven is to play host to live stand-up comedy in their intimate lounge on the last Saturday of each month, beginning on Saturday August 26 at 8pm (Doors 7pm) – entry £5.

In an event to rival comedy nights taking place in big cities all over the UK, ‘Laugh in the Lounge,’ features a fantastic headliner, a brilliant support act, and an up-and-coming comedian all introduced by a gifted compere.

The regular event is a prelude to the Hook and Eye’s brand new, ‘North East Artists in Residence’ programme (NEAR), formally launching in the New Year. NEAR will support creators and performers from the full spectrum of artistic genres who were born or bred, or who are based in the region by providing them with performance opportunities and by helping them secure audiences for their appearances.

Natasha Stevenson, proprietor of the Hook and Eye and patron of NEAR says, “It’s really important to support home grown and locally based artists at all stages in their careers. We provide rehearsal space for The Community Beat, a collective of young musicians, on a Monday; we run an open mic music session on Fridays; and we showcase experienced local bands and DJ’s on Saturdays. I love comedy and wanted to put on a regular comedy night like I’ve seen at The Stand in Glasgow and at The Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, but I felt it was only right that I gave comedians with a history in our community opportunities to be seen here. By showcasing North East comedians who’re making a career for themselves at home and on the national comedy circuit, I hope it’ll encourage young people from Stonehaven to think about a career in comedy. Having listened to the needs and ideas of local creators, I’m also looking forward to supporting poets, writers, storytellers and other artists who are based in the region and formally launching NEAR in the New Year.”

To support comedy and find out if home grown and locally based acts really can cut it with the big boys, purchase tickets for ‘Laugh in the Lounge’ on Saturday August 26 for £5 from www.skiddle.com or buy them directly from the Hook and Eye Bar. To reserve tickets telephone 01569 760555 or email hookandeyebar@gmail.com