Lions prepare for Feein’ Market

Stonehaven Lions are again counting on the support of the local community to break all records at this year’s Feein Market, as they mark their organisation’s centenary.

Lions Clubs were first formed in 1817 in the USA. The movement aimed to better communities and quickly became international. It is now the world’s largest service organisation.

The Stonehaven branch started in 1979, adding their own take to the motto ‘we serve’; supporting many local events - and ensuring one, the Feein Market, has stayed on the calendar.

The Feein Market harks back to the hiring fairs of the area’s farming heritage. Since taking over its organisation in 2000, many years of hard work and local support has resulted in thousands of pounds being raised for local good causes.

As Lions across the globe find ways to mark their Centenary, chairman Norman Mackay said the Stonehaven group hoped this year’s Feein Market on Saturday June 3 from 10am, would attract both record breaking crowds and provide a further opportunity for everyone to kick off the summer in the usual Stonehaven community way.

For more information check out Stonehaven Feein Market on Facebook or www.feeinmarket.org.uk.