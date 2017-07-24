Made by the Sea at Johnshaven

A live archive cinema tour will visit Johnshaven next month as part of the village’s fish festival celebrations and will be presenting little-seen gems of Scottish life on our coast and seas.

The screening will feature a unique post-film blether with local historians and special guests, encouraging the audience to share their own memories.

From high drama on the fishing boats to popular seaside destinations, the sea has an important part to play in Scotland’s national moving image collection.

Each screening is the chance to experience unusual films local to each location alongside rarely-seen gems from the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive and the archies of STV and the RNLI.

Highlights will include a wonderful record of village life in 1950s Portsoy, Cullen and Aberchirder filmed by local cinema manager William Davidson; the impact of the Eastern European ‘klondyker’ factory ships in 1980s Ullapool; a vintage tourist’s guide to beautiful Toberrmory; King George VI’s Coronation celebrations in Laurencekirk; footage of the 1953 Thurso Gala Week with live music acccompaniment, and a 1920s song-hunter on the Isle of Barra.

Each event will offer the opportunity for an informal blether with local historians and special guests. The Johnshaven event will take place in the village hall on Sunday, August 6, at 2pm.