Made in the Mearns is back this weekend

‘Made in Mearns’ returns to celebrate in the excitement of crafting this Sunday,

September 3.

Held in the Burgh Hall, Inverbervie, the event offers a platform for crafts enthusiasts and tasty bakers to showcase their talents.

‘Made in the Mearns’ held its first event in 2012 and it proved to be a great success, attracting over 240 entries.

Now it’s back, motivated by a love of crafts, ‘Made in the Mearns’ hopes to encourage, celebrate and discover great crafters within the community. ‘Made in the Mearns’ has a category for all levels of crafter’s and bakers. It includes a children’s section where ages P7 (aged 11- 12) and below can join in the fun.

Entries will be charged at £1 per item per category and 50p for children’s entries. Entry forms will be available on the day and entries are being received from 10.30am–12.00pm. Entry forms can be collected from the What’s on Inverbervie Shop, King Street Inverbervie.

The official opening and viewing takes place between 1.30–3.30pm. There is no entrance fee, however do bring a £1 as raffle tickets for fabulous hampers will be available for purchase.

Tea, coffee and cakes will be available from the Hall Café.

This is a non-profit event. Proceeds from this event will be going to What’s on Inverbervie and other local Mearns charities. For further information or details of ‘Made in the Mearns’ please visit us online via our Facebook page.