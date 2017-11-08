Magic at Mearns FM

Mearns FM’s Saturday breakfast show will have a live performance from two magicians this week and are looking for listeners to get involved.

The community radio station is opening its doors and inviting a studio audience to come along and be there on the day to see Aberdeen magic act, 5th Dimension, as they pay their third visit to Mearns FM.

The act, comprising of magicians Jeff Burns and Ivor Smith, are regularly selling out shows and have performed all over the world. Those who are lucky enough to get a place in the studio audience will be treated to complimentary tea, coffee and croissants, as well as getting to experience the magic firsthand.

The breakfast show, on from 7.30-10am is headed up by Nigel Griffiths, who said he is looking forward to the show on November 11.

He said: “We are looking to have Mearns FM listeners and Mearns Leader readers getting involved both in the studio and by phoning into the programme on the day. To be part of the studio audience email studio@mearnsfm.org.uk for the attention of Nigel Griffiths and in the subject box put ‘Magic Breakfast Show’. The phone number on the day is 01569 778350.”

He added: “It’s a great opportunity to get involved in and, for those in the studio, to see up close too, the magic from two magicians who earlier this year very quickly sold out the shows they did in Aberdeen.

Send your stories and pictures to news@mearnsleader.com