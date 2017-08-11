New book celebrates A New Perspective

A Stonehaven photographer has published a stunning new book, celebrating the architecture, culture, landscapes and people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Andy Hall, a renowned photographer who has published six previous photography books to critical acclaim, took two years to produce this latest work, ‘Aberdeenshire - A New Perspective’.

On eof the photographs to feature in the book captures Stonehaven Harbour.

A wide range of different photographic styles portray scenes from all over Aberdeenshire, complemented by accompanying narratives. The book is dedicated to famous Aberdonian Denis Law. Mr Hall said: “I wanted to dedicate the book to Denis as he is my hero, and he has done so much for the area.”

The former Manchester United and Scotland footballer makes a further appearance in the book, as he talks of his love for Stonehaven harbour.

Accompanying a stunning photograph of the picturesque harbour, Mr Law comments: “When I was a young boy, I couldn’t wait for our family bus trips to Stonehaven. It was like a journey to another world. A trip to Stonehaven was huge for us as a family - like having the Mediterranean Riviera only sixteen miles away.

“Stonehaven is always on my mind and I have a real sense of anticipation before seeing the harbour again. Andy’s image captures it perfectly.”

Other local areas captured in teh pages of the book incldue Dunnottar Castle, Catterline Bay and the Open Air Pool.

Andy said: “I am very proud of Aberdeenshire - A New Perspective. It celebrates the light, landscape, architecture, culture and people of my home area and contains some of my best images to date. I’m delighted to be doing the project in partnership with Network Aberdeen Social Enterprise, a new local organisation which works with young people with additional support needs. Under the supervision of Dr. Caroline Traa, it is responsible for the distribution of the book and gives these young people a meaningful role in the process of producing the book. I’m extremely grateful to have the support of Visit Aberdeenshire in providing the finance for this publication. Many local people are familiar with my previous books. I look forward to the book signing at the Kirktown Garden Centre on the 19th of August and having the opportunity to talk to them about the people and places in my exciting new publication.”

Andy Hall will be holding a book signing on Saturday, August 19 at Kirktown Garden Centre, from 2-3pm.