Packed house for Ury Players Pantomime

The Ury Players pantomime Cinderella played to packed houses in Stonehaven Town Hall last week.

The five performances were very well received and the house full signs were up on four occasions. The club would like to thank the local people for their support for what was a thoroughly entertaining show.

The cast made the most of the witty script written by Heather Adams Officer who also produced the show. Thanks to everyone involved, either on or backstage for the production of a first class pantomime.

Were you at this year’s Ury Players panto? What did you think? Get in touch and let us know. Email us at news@mearnsleader.com, or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheMearnsLeaderandKincardineshireObserver/ or Twitter @themearnsleader