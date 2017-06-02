Packed programme for Stonehaven Feein’ Market

A non-stop programme of live music and entertainment will ensure the crowds at the Feein’ Market on June 3 are tapping their toes all day long.

Stonehaven Pipe Band will lead the way before the official opening ceremony at 9.55am. Modern folk duo Millbrig, are next, and foursome Fisherfolk, will then take the stage at 10.35am to launch into a half-hour of guitar-strumming sea shanties.

Scottish highland dancing follows at 11.05am. Then lovers of brass bands will have their opportunity to enjoy the prize-winning Bon Accord Silver Band.

Just after noon, Lion Gib MacNaught will join fellow multi-talented musician Gus to deliver the crowd-pleasing mix of Scottish songs that keeps Schiltrum busy at pubs and clubs all over the country.

Stonehaven Pipe Band will be back at 1pm, followed by Trybe. There is a second chance to enjoy the dancing prowess of the Lindsay School of Dance, before former Old Blind Dogs percussionist Davy Cattenach takes the stage at 2.20pm. Shenanigans, a folk and blues band hailing from St Cyrus and Johnshaven, are next up. Showcase the Street is on at 3.25pm, before Stonehaven Pipe Band play their last set to conclude the day’s entertainment. Song and dance is also underway for most of the day in the Town Hall, including a performance by the Stonehaven Fiddlers at 12.35. Feein’ Market convenor David Lawman said: “We really want to deliver a great day of fun and entertainment.”