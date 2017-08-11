Plans underway for Harbour Festival

Stonehaven Roundtable, Lions and Rotarians are again preapring to take command of the Harbour for the annual Harbour festival, being held on Sunday, August 27.

This year’s theme is ‘Under the Sea’ and organisers are promising a real treasure of a day, with lots going on.

On the quayside there will be the usual charity stalls, teas and other food outlets run by the service clubs and others. For the youngsters there will be a sand castle competition plus the ever popular bouncy castles and much more.

A highlight of the day is always the raft race, and participants are being encouraged to enter. Local clubs, groups and workplaces are being encouraged to build their raft and join in the race for cash prizes. You must be able to build a craft that is seaworthy, and organise transportation to the harbour.

Entrants can just turn up on the day, however it would help organisers to register an interest beforehand.

Visit their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StonehavenHarbourFestival/) for more information.

