Preparations underway for Stonehaven Folk Festival - tickets on sale next weekend

Preparations for the Stonehaven Folk Festival are well underway, and organisers are hoping to repeat their sellout success of recent years when tickets go on sale on April 1.

The line up for the July festival is now confirmed with an exciting mix of well established “headliners” - Jarlath Henderson (Fri), Mike McGoldrick and Friends (Sat) and The John McKusker Band (Sun).

There will also be some more local performers such as Ross Hull and Cameron Grant, and the Iona Fyfe Band.

Folk Festival Chairman Charlie West said “Ross and Iona have both performed at the festival before as members of the North East Folk Collective and it is great to see them making it onto the main stage under their own merit”.

Iona was a finalist in the 2017 Young Tradition musician of the Year, and is busy establishing herself as a singer. Ross, a well respected fiddler, is still at University but takes time out from his studies to regularly tour with Cameron. Other bands playing over the weekend include the Orkney based group Fara, well known singer/songwriter and radio presenter Archie Fisher and Emily Smith with her husband Jamie McLennan. Beside the Town Hall concerts there will also be many fringe events including the Marquee in the Square, Late night at the Legion and late night singing sessions.

A comprehensive workshop programme is also being planned, based in the Community Centre, details are still to be finalised but Tutors will include many of the Festival guests.

There will of course be the usual fun events – the World Championship Paper’n’Comb competition, with a theme of the Rocky Horror Show and the world famous Aqua Ceilidh in the Open Air Pool. For families there will be a story teller plus some ‘come and try’ workshops.

If you want to meet the committee, the Festival AGM will be held on Thursday March 30 in the Recreation Club at 7:30 where the committee will be happy to discuss their plans for 2017 and beyond.

Stonehaven Folk Festival was established in 1989 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. There is a wide range of events, many free, throughout the Town over the weekend from main stage concerts in the Town Hall to informal sessions and singarounds in the pubs and around the Harbour. Tickets will go on sale from 1 April and full festival details are available from the Festival web site at www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk